EU envoy, minister discuss GSP Plus scheme

Recorder Report Updated July 30, 2022 03:39am

ISLAMABAD: European Union (EU) ambassador to Pakistan Dr Riina Kionka on Friday called on Minister for Commerce, Syed Naveed Qamar and discussed issues related to existing GSP Plus scheme and new scheme to be launched next year.

EU’s Monitoring Mission recently visited Pakistan which will submit its report to the European Commission on the implementation of 27 Conventions regarding GSP Plus. The EU has included four new conditions.

Commerce Minister said that Pakistan highly values trade relations with European Union, which is one of the biggest export destinations for Pakistani products.

He underlined importance of the GSP Plus scheme for Pakistani economy and particularly for export sector. He emphasized that the scheme helped in promoting universal values and created an enabling environment for implementation of 27 International Conventions in the beneficiary countries besides increasing employment opportunities, especially for women.

EU envoy declines to comment on Pak chances on GSP

Dr Riina Kionka appreciated Federal Minister for the coordinating role of the Ministry of Commerce and the open and frank engagement of representatives at federal and provincial level during the EU’s GSP Plus monitoring mission visit for fourth biennial review of GSP Plus.

She also mentioned that Monitoring Mission has shown its satisfaction on Pakistan’s progress on implementation of 27 UN Conventions. However, the Mission also raised some concerns over the pending legislations which need to be expedited.

Federal Minister stated that the pending legislation regarding human rights issue will be passed soon. He assured Pakistan’s continued support and commitment to the recommendations given by the European Commission in the areas of Human Rights, Labour Rights, Climate Change and Governance.

