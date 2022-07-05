EU envoy declines to comment on Pak chances on GSP

ISLAMABAD: The newly-appointed EU Ambassador, Dr Riina Koinka, said on Monday that the EU has raised concerns about the import duties (regulatory duties) imposed by Pakistan on its products.

She was talking to the media, at a function, organised by Tomáš Smetánka, ambassador of the Czech Republic at the beginning of the six-month presidency of the EU Council by the Czech Republic and the arrival of the new EU ambassador to Pakistan.

She said that the EU’s GSP+ Mission, which recently visited Pakistan, has yet not compiled its report on the implementation status of four key areas.

The EU ambassador further stated she cannot comment if Pakistan will qualify for the next GSP scheme of the EU, adding that there are a number of aspects which are linked to qualifying for it.

She also supported the EU’s stance on Ukraine against Russia. Ukraine has recently been given EU candidate status.

Smetánka also spoke in favour of Ukraine, saying that the entire (world) is facing problems due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. He also cited long queues at petrol stations in Pakistan.

The ambassador of Ukraine to Pakistan also spoke on the occasion and shared information about ties between his country and the EU.

