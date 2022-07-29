AGL 7.38 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (16.77%)
ANL 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
AVN 76.90 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (2.67%)
BOP 5.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
CNERGY 4.84 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.62%)
EFERT 80.25 Decreased By ▼ -3.75 (-4.46%)
EPCL 67.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.73 (-3.92%)
FCCL 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.38%)
FFL 5.99 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.01%)
FLYNG 6.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.47%)
GGGL 10.12 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.2%)
GGL 15.58 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (3.38%)
GTECH 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.68%)
HUMNL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.6%)
KEL 2.90 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.11%)
LOTCHEM 30.26 Increased By ▲ 1.66 (5.8%)
MLCF 24.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
OGDC 80.90 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.13%)
PAEL 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
PIBTL 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.54%)
PRL 15.84 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.34%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.92%)
TELE 10.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPL 8.43 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.2%)
TPLP 17.90 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (3.53%)
TREET 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.3%)
TRG 85.60 Increased By ▲ 5.48 (6.84%)
UNITY 18.27 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.84%)
WAVES 11.59 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.54%)
BR100 3,982 Increased By 39.8 (1.01%)
BR30 14,583 Increased By 96 (0.66%)
KSE100 40,277 Increased By 304 (0.76%)
KSE30 15,303 Increased By 144.9 (0.96%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 29, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Seminar held to mark World Hepatitis Day: Country has 2nd-highest hepatitis prevalence rate in world: expert

Recorder Report 29 Jul, 2022

HYDERABAD: Health experts have underlined the importance of screening for hepatitis B and C in order to stop the diseases from spreading widely and at an alarming speed.

They were speaking at a seminar organised to mark the World Hepatitis Day here on Thursday by the provincial health department and the Chief Minister Hepatitis Prevention and Control Programme.

In his address Dr Zulfiqar Dharejo, the in-charge of the programme, pointed out that Pakistan has the second-highest prevalence rate of hepatitis in the world. This year the World Health Organisation’s theme — ”I cannot wait to get tested” — is aimed at persuading the common people to get tested, and if diagnosed with hepatitis, to get treated as soon as possible, he said.

Dr Dharejo said that according to a report of the Pakistan Medical Research Council, one million people have hepatitis B and two million hepatitis C. Keeping in view this alarming situation, the Sindh government has been endeavouring since 2009 to control the spread of the disease. Under the CM’s programme 63 treatment and 19 vaccine centres are providing treatment to the people free of cost.

The initiative is aimed at eradicating the disease by the end of 2030 and to achieve this target the provincial government has been making all-out efforts.

Prof Dr Bikha Ram said that prevention is a way to save oneself from hepatitis, adding that it is high time the people as well as the authorities take the disease seriously. Awareness campaigns should be organised on a war footing so that people take the disease seriously and go to Hepatitis Centres for screening of hepatitis B and C. He said that although the disease may be prevented and even cured, people are largely unaware of its treatment. Prevention plus vaccination is the only way to save oneself from the potentially deadly disease.

Dr Ram said that 10 million people have already fallen victim to the disease, which is quite alarming.

Divisional Commissioner of Hyderabad Nadeem-ur-Rehman Memon was of the opinion that awareness functions and events should be held on a regular basis rather than just on the World Hepatitis Day.

District Health Officer Lala Jafar Pathan said that vaccines can play a vital part in stopping the disease from spreading further. The vaccines are being provided free of cost; so people should get themselves vaccinated against the disease as soon as possible. Earlier, an awareness walk was held in which a large number of people took part.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

health experts Health Seminar World Hepatitis Day

Comments

1000 characters

Seminar held to mark World Hepatitis Day: Country has 2nd-highest hepatitis prevalence rate in world: expert

Export-oriented industry: Energy subsidy to be reviewed quarterly

MoF depicts a bleak picture of economy

IMF’s ‘pre-conditions’ already met, Senate panel told

FY22: Profit repatriation rises to $1.5bn

Outlook downgrade: S&P follows in the footsteps of Fitch, Moody’s

Govt will complete its term: PDM

Defunct private, public non-listed companies: Procedure for de-registration issued

Nepra officials express divergent views on ‘usefulness’ of IGCEP

Afghan transit cargo: Multimodal two-way air-road corridor okayed

Elevation of judges to SC: JCP meeting deferred

Read more stories