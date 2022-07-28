AGL 7.38 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (16.77%)
ANL 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
AVN 76.90 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (2.67%)
BOP 5.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
CNERGY 4.84 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.62%)
EFERT 80.25 Decreased By ▼ -3.75 (-4.46%)
EPCL 67.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.73 (-3.92%)
FCCL 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.38%)
FFL 5.99 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.01%)
FLYNG 6.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.47%)
GGGL 10.12 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.2%)
GGL 15.58 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (3.38%)
GTECH 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.68%)
HUMNL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.6%)
KEL 2.90 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.11%)
LOTCHEM 30.26 Increased By ▲ 1.66 (5.8%)
MLCF 24.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
OGDC 80.90 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.13%)
PAEL 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
PIBTL 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.54%)
PRL 15.84 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.34%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.92%)
TELE 10.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPL 8.43 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.2%)
TPLP 17.90 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (3.53%)
TREET 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.3%)
TRG 85.60 Increased By ▲ 5.48 (6.84%)
UNITY 18.27 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.84%)
WAVES 11.59 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.54%)
BR100 3,982 Increased By 39.8 (1.01%)
BR30 14,583 Increased By 96 (0.66%)
KSE100 40,277 Increased By 304 (0.76%)
KSE30 15,303 Increased By 144.9 (0.96%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 28, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Pakistan pull out of India chess event over IIOJK torch relay

AFP 28 Jul, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan have withdrawn from the world's biggest international chess tournament in protest at hosts India holding a torch relay for the event through Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), officials said Thursday.

The 44th Chess Olympiad will see over 1,700 players from 188 nations compete in Chennai from now until August 10.

The last two competitions were played virtually because of the pandemic.

10 Pakistanis to take part in international chess competition in Chennai

"By passing the torch relay through Indian-administered Kashmir... India has committed a travesty that the international community cannot accept under any circumstances," Pakistan's foreign ministry said in a statement.

It said the matter would also be raised with the International Chess Federation and condemned the "mischievous attempt to mix politics with sports".

A spokesman for India's foreign ministry called the decision "surprising" and in turn accused Pakistan of politicising the event.

"I was told the team was already here," Arindam Bagchi told AFP.

India Pakistan IIOJK international chess Olympiad 44th Chess Olympiad Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir

Comments

1000 characters

Pakistan pull out of India chess event over IIOJK torch relay

The great fall continues: Rupee closes near 240 against US dollar

US economy contracts in second quarter, deepening recession fears

Positivity prevails at PSX, KSE-100 up 0.76%

Judges' appointment to SC: JCP rejects Chief Justice Bandial's nominations

PTI files no-trust motion against deputy speaker Mazari in Punjab Assembly

Pakistan said to buy 186,000 tonnes wheat in tender

Oil rises as risk appetite improves, but recessionary fears loom

Pakistan's DealCart announces it has raised $4.5mn in pre-seed funding

Relief and rescue efforts in Balochistan continue amid monsoon rains

Asif Ali Zardari tests positive for Covid-19: Bilawal

Read more stories