Punjab CM, Imran discuss cabinet formation

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and former federal minister Moonis Elahi called on Chairman Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan on Wednesday and discussed matters concerning formation of Punjab Cabinet and other issues regarding provincial government, sources said.

Imran Khan felicitated Ch Parvez Elahi on assuming the office of the chief minister. Elahi thanked Imran Khan for his trust. The prevailing political situation was discussed in detail during the meeting. Dr Shahbaz Gill was also present.

The sources claimed that Imran told Pervaiz Elahi that the provincial ministers who were working in PTI-led Punjab government would continue. Matters concerning election of new Speaker Punjab Assembly and deputy speaker were also discussed and names were considered for both the slots.

The sources maintained that it was decided in the meeting to restore the health card, Panahgah, and Langar Khana programmes in the province.

The sources claimed that the names of PTI MPAs Mian Aslam Iqbal, Zain Qureshi, Sardar Usman Buzdar, Sabtain Khan and Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed were being considered for the post of Speaker Punjab Assembly.

The sources also said the no-confidence motion against Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly Dost Muhammad Mazari would also be tabled soon. In this regard, the names of Wasiq Qayyum and Malik Taimur are being considered.

