AGL 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.61%)
ANL 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
AVN 74.90 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.08%)
BOP 5.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
CNERGY 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.41%)
EFERT 84.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-1.91%)
EPCL 69.73 Increased By ▲ 4.53 (6.95%)
FCCL 13.05 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.4%)
FFL 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.73%)
FLYNG 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.25%)
GGGL 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.52%)
GGL 15.07 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.67%)
GTECH 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.74%)
HUMNL 6.66 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.91%)
KEL 2.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.7%)
LOTCHEM 28.60 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (6.52%)
MLCF 24.69 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.77%)
OGDC 80.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.07%)
PAEL 15.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.46%)
PIBTL 5.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.71%)
PRL 15.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.08%)
SILK 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.68%)
TELE 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.77%)
TPL 8.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
TPLP 17.29 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
TREET 25.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.67%)
TRG 80.12 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.09%)
UNITY 17.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.94%)
WAVES 11.54 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.84%)
BR100 3,942 Increased By 11.5 (0.29%)
BR30 14,487 Increased By 51.5 (0.36%)
KSE100 39,973 Increased By 78.6 (0.2%)
KSE30 15,158 Increased By 27.1 (0.18%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 28, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Punjab CM, Imran discuss cabinet formation

Recorder Report 28 Jul, 2022

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and former federal minister Moonis Elahi called on Chairman Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan on Wednesday and discussed matters concerning formation of Punjab Cabinet and other issues regarding provincial government, sources said.

Imran Khan felicitated Ch Parvez Elahi on assuming the office of the chief minister. Elahi thanked Imran Khan for his trust. The prevailing political situation was discussed in detail during the meeting. Dr Shahbaz Gill was also present.

The sources claimed that Imran told Pervaiz Elahi that the provincial ministers who were working in PTI-led Punjab government would continue. Matters concerning election of new Speaker Punjab Assembly and deputy speaker were also discussed and names were considered for both the slots.

The sources maintained that it was decided in the meeting to restore the health card, Panahgah, and Langar Khana programmes in the province.

The sources claimed that the names of PTI MPAs Mian Aslam Iqbal, Zain Qureshi, Sardar Usman Buzdar, Sabtain Khan and Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed were being considered for the post of Speaker Punjab Assembly.

The sources also said the no-confidence motion against Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly Dost Muhammad Mazari would also be tabled soon. In this regard, the names of Wasiq Qayyum and Malik Taimur are being considered.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Dr Shahbaz Gill Imran Khan Pervaiz Elahi Moonis Elahi

Comments

1000 characters

Punjab CM, Imran discuss cabinet formation

Piqued by SC verdict, PM hits out at judiciary

Five export-oriented sectors: PD seeks over Rs84bn to ensure power supply at concessionary rate

Fed unveils 75-basis-point rate hike

PM promises swift completion of stalled Chinese projects

C/A posts over $17bn deficit in FY22

Cabinet approves Act: Foreign investment to be enhanced at G2G level

Import ban: Envoy conveys US businesses’ concerns to commerce minister

Imran orders restoration of health card, Ehsaas plan in Punjab

Judicial reforms: NA takes step to ‘protect’ powers of parliament

SOEs’ sell-off: Govt needs to come up with better law: Miftah

Read more stories