AGL 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (11.08%)
ANL 10.06 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.8%)
AVN 79.50 Increased By ▲ 4.60 (6.14%)
BOP 5.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.86 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.04%)
EFERT 85.70 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (2.02%)
EPCL 71.39 Increased By ▲ 1.66 (2.38%)
FCCL 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.38%)
FFL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.87%)
FLYNG 6.46 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.22%)
GGGL 10.37 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.7%)
GGL 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (4.51%)
GTECH 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (5.23%)
HUMNL 6.87 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.15%)
KEL 2.91 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.46%)
LOTCHEM 28.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.05%)
MLCF 24.95 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.05%)
OGDC 80.89 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (1.11%)
PAEL 15.37 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.92%)
PIBTL 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
PRL 16.00 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.37%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.75%)
TELE 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (4.85%)
TPL 8.63 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.6%)
TPLP 18.15 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (4.97%)
TREET 25.88 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.21%)
TRG 84.90 Increased By ▲ 4.78 (5.97%)
UNITY 18.37 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.4%)
WAVES 11.79 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.17%)
WTL 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.69%)
BR100 4,012 Increased By 69.3 (1.76%)
BR30 14,814 Increased By 327.1 (2.26%)
KSE100 40,530 Increased By 557.2 (1.39%)
KSE30 15,418 Increased By 259.9 (1.71%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 28, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Toyota’s April-June global vehicle output falls 9.8% short of target

Reuters 28 Jul, 2022

TOKYO: Toyota Motor Corp produced 793,378 vehicles globally in June, it said on Thursday, slightly above a target it had cut twice and capping a quarter that saw the Japanese automaker slip 9.8% behind its production plan.

The world’s largest automaker by sales has seen its output hit in recent months by the global chips shortage and supply constraints from COVID-related lockdowns in China.

The June numbers represent a 4.6% decline from the same month last year and compared to a goal of 750,000 that had been lowered twice.

For its April-June first quarter, Toyota produced 2,120,577 vehicles, below its initial target of 2,350,000 for the period.

The shortfall is likely to raise fresh questions over whether Toyota can reach its record 9.7 million global vehicle production target for the year ending March 2023.

The recent strains have marked a reversal in fortune for the automaker, which was initially able to ride out the chip shortage thanks to a large stockpile but was later forced to scale back production as supply constraints and the COVID-19 lockdowns hit.

Toyota plans $1.8bn Indonesia investment to build electric vehicles

It first cut the June production target in late May, blaming the lockdown, and then again in mid-June, citing a COVID-19 outbreak at one supplier and a production equipment defect at another.

Still, there was some cause for optimism.

Toyota said its overseas production hit record levels for both June as well as the first six months of the calendar year. An easing of lockdowns in Shanghai also helped production in China rise 42% for June.

Other Asian countries also saw production bouncing back from the pandemic.

Toyota has called the April-June quarter an “intentional cooling off” period to ease the burden on its suppliers by notifying them of changes to production plans as early as possible.

Nevertheless, production during the period did not go smoothly, Kazunari Kumakura, Toyota’s purchasing group chief, told reporters earlier this week.

Toyota's

Comments

1000 characters

Toyota’s April-June global vehicle output falls 9.8% short of target

Piqued by SC verdict, PM hits out at judiciary

Five export-oriented sectors: PD seeks over Rs84bn to ensure power supply at concessionary rate

PM promises swift completion of stalled Chinese projects

C/A posts over $17bn deficit in FY22

Cabinet approves Act: Foreign investment to be enhanced at G2G level

Import ban: Envoy conveys US businesses’ concerns to commerce minister

Imran orders restoration of health card, Ehsaas plan in Punjab

Judicial reforms: NA takes step to ‘protect’ powers of parliament

SOEs’ sell-off: Govt needs to come up with better law: Miftah

Rains-hit Hub bridge, bypass: NHA approves reconstruction plans

Read more stories