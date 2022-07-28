Japanese envoy meets Miftah

ISLAMABAD: Wada Mitsuhiro, Ambassador of Japan called on Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail here at the Finance Division on Wednesday, said a press release.

While extending a warm welcome to Mitsuhiro, Ismail stated that Pakistan and Japan enjoy sound friendly relations which have been getting stronger with each passing day. He said that Japan is one of the major development partners of Pakistan and he firmly believes that the cooperation will further strengthen in multiple fields for the mutual benefit of both the countries.

The finance minister gave a brief overview of the economy and economic priorities of the present government to the Ambassador and said that present government believes in enhancing the bilateral economic and trade relations between Pakistan and Japan.

The ambassador of Japan said that Japan greatly values its bilateral relations with Pakistan. He briefed the finance minister about the operations of the Japanese entities in Pakistan and expressed confidence that business and economic linkages would further strengthen between the two countries due to the pragmatic policies of the government.

