KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Wednesday (July 27, 2022).

=========================================================================================== CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS =========================================================================================== Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares =========================================================================================== Alfalah Sec. Amreli Steels Ltd. 244,000 23.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 244,000 23.00 Equity Master Sec. Avanceon Limited 4,000 74.80 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 4,000 74.80 Alfalah Sec. Century Paper 397,000 59.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 397,000 59.00 MRA Sec. Engro Polymer & Chem 5,000 69.73 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 69.73 Alfalah Sec. Ghani Value Glass 150,000 67.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 150,000 67.00 RAH Sec. K-Electric Limited 200,000 2.71 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 200,000 2.71 Sherman Sec. Matco Foods Limited 5,000 30.25 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 30.25 Alfalah Sec. NetSol Technologies 111,633 91.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 111,633 91.00 Topline Sec. Oil & Gas Dev. 30,000 80.17 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 30,000 80.17 Alfalah Sec. Siddiqsons Tin Plate 1,250,000 10.30 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,250,000 10.30 Topline Sec. Telecard Ltd. 50,000 10.19 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 50,000 10.19 Arif Habib Ltd. Worldcall Telecom 5,000,000 1.15 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000,000 1.15 =========================================================================================== Total Turnover 7,446,633 ===========================================================================================

