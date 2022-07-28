KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Wednesday (July 27, 2022).
===========================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
===========================================================================================
Member Company Turnover Rates
Name of Shares
===========================================================================================
Alfalah Sec. Amreli Steels Ltd. 244,000 23.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 244,000 23.00
Equity Master Sec. Avanceon Limited 4,000 74.80
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 4,000 74.80
Alfalah Sec. Century Paper 397,000 59.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 397,000 59.00
MRA Sec. Engro Polymer & Chem 5,000 69.73
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 69.73
Alfalah Sec. Ghani Value Glass 150,000 67.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 150,000 67.00
RAH Sec. K-Electric Limited 200,000 2.71
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 200,000 2.71
Sherman Sec. Matco Foods Limited 5,000 30.25
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 30.25
Alfalah Sec. NetSol Technologies 111,633 91.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 111,633 91.00
Topline Sec. Oil & Gas Dev. 30,000 80.17
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 30,000 80.17
Alfalah Sec. Siddiqsons Tin Plate 1,250,000 10.30
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,250,000 10.30
Topline Sec. Telecard Ltd. 50,000 10.19
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 50,000 10.19
Arif Habib Ltd. Worldcall Telecom 5,000,000 1.15
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000,000 1.15
===========================================================================================
Total Turnover 7,446,633
===========================================================================================
