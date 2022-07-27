PML-N censures SC verdict

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) has said that Supreme Court’s verdict on the ruling of deputy speaker Punjab Assembly regarding the election of chief minister Punjab would “go down in the history as darkest chapter,” saying, it would chalk out future strategy in consultation with the allies.

“This is a total miscarriage of justice,” said PML-N leader Atta Tarar in a joint presser with Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb and PML-N leader Malik Ahmad Khan shortly after the top court issued a landmark judgement to remove Hamza Shahbaz as CM Punjab on Tuesday.

“It would go down in the history as darkest chapter,” Tarar deplored. Referring to a highly controversial letter written by Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PML-Q) chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain wherein he asked his party’s members provincial assembly (MPAs) to vote for the younger Sharif in the election of CM Punjab that was held on July 22, Tarar said, “Had this letter been written by Imran Khan, the SC verdict would have been different.”

He said the apex court disqualified 25 dissident MPAs of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Imran Khan’s letter as party head but totally discarded Shujaat’s letter addressed to his party MPAs.

“In this matter—it was the face that was preferred over the case,” he deplored. He alleged that PML-N leaders were put in death cells when PTI was in power.

Coalition announces boycott of Supreme Court proceedings

Addressing the presser, the information minister said the PML-N would map out its future course of action in consultation with its allies in the aftermath of the SC verdict.

The formation of full court to hear the case of deputy speaker’s ruling on CM Punjab election would have helped ensure transparency and impartiality, she said.

The minister denied that PML-N was weakened by the SC verdict. She also denied that Nawaz Sharif was not happy with the policies of PML-N and federal government.

“There is only one narrative in PML-N and that is of Nawaz Sharif,” Aurangzeb said. She alleged that PML-N faced “worst kind of victimisation” for four years.

