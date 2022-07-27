AGL 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.96%)
ANL 10.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 74.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.11%)
BOP 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.33%)
CNERGY 4.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.42%)
EFERT 85.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.29%)
EPCL 65.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.61%)
FCCL 12.87 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.55%)
FFL 6.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.65%)
FLYNG 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.61%)
GGGL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.51%)
GGL 14.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
GTECH 7.66 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.86%)
HUMNL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
KEL 2.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.38%)
LOTCHEM 26.85 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (3.59%)
MLCF 24.26 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.87%)
OGDC 80.06 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.64%)
PAEL 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
PIBTL 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.08%)
PRL 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.28%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.9%)
TELE 10.38 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPL 8.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
TPLP 17.28 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (2.8%)
TREET 25.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.59%)
TRG 80.05 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.46%)
UNITY 18.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.25%)
WAVES 11.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.86%)
WTL 1.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 3,931 Decreased By -0.8 (-0.02%)
BR30 14,436 Increased By 44.8 (0.31%)
KSE100 39,894 Increased By 50 (0.13%)
KSE30 15,131 Increased By 32.3 (0.21%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 27, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Mushaal urges world bodies to save Yasin’s life

APP 27 Jul, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Mushaal Hussein Mullick Peace and Culture Organisation Chairperson urged the world’s bodies to force India to release Yasin Malik who was shifted to the medical investigation room due to his fast deteriorating health condition.

Mushaal, who is wife of Yasin Malik, in a statement on Tuesday, said that JKLF Chief was on hunger strike in Tihar jail for the last six days against the fascist Indian government’s biased attitude not to provide him opportunity of fair trial, said a press release here Tuesday.

She stated that Yasin Malik was being given intravenous fluids and he was battling for life.

Mushaal said that Yasin Malik was kept in solitary confinement in a high-risk cell in a false and fabricated cases to defuse the intensity of Kashmir freedom movement.

The Chairperson said that her husband informed the court that he had written a letter to the government seeking his transfer to a Jammu jail so that he could physically appear in the case and contest the allegations against him but his request was not entertained.

Therefore, she said that went on an indefinite hunger strike inside the jail in protest against the callous attitude of the authorities.

Mushaal feared that Yasin being the most powerful and effective voice of Kashmir liberation movement, hence the fascist government was using all barbaric and unlawful tactics to silence him.

The Chairperson lamented the world silence over the criminal and unjust treatment meted out to JKLF Chief.

She urged that the United Nations, European Union, human rights organizations and world powers should build pressure on the Hindutva regime to not only save Yasin Malik’s life but to ensure his safe release.

European Union UNITED NATIONS Yasin Malik Mushaal Hussein Mullick Peace and Culture Organisation

Comments

1000 characters

Mushaal urges world bodies to save Yasin’s life

Govt’s curious foray repulsed by pro-Elahi SC verdict

President administers oath to CM Elahi

PML-N censures SC verdict

Cabinet approves Rs3.50/unit hike in power tariff

Wapda for direct contracting to rehabilitate NJHEP

Power supply to export sectors at low rates: More funding contingent on IMF’s consent, ECC told

Bhayo made chairman of Privatisation Commission

PM seeks report on buffer stock of wheat

Mining sector likely to get status of industry

32 brigadiers promoted to rank of major general

Read more stories