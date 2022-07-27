Central part of country receives five times more monsoon rains

LAHORE: Central part of Pakistan has received 500 times more rain during first 26 days of monsoon season compared with the corresponding period, said sources in the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

District Padidan of Sindh stood top with 529 millimeter rain, followed by 391 millimeter in Islamabad, 373 millimeter in Chaklala, 347 millimeter in Sialkot, 343 millimeter in Karachi, 326 millimeter in Lasbella, 323 millimeter in Badin and 312 millimeter in Lahore in between 1st of July to 26th of July.

Among the districts receiving over 200 millimeter rain during this period included Jhelum, 285 millimeter, Jacobabad, 270 millimeter, Murree, 260 millimeter, Balakot, 262 millimeter, Hyderabad, 247 millimeter, Khanpur, 246 millimeter, Chhor, 241 millimeter, Bahawalnagar, 240 millimeter, Mianwali, 220 millimeter, Kamra, 217 millimeter, Rohri, 218 millimeter, Khuzdar, 212 millimeter, and Mohenjo-Daro, 205 millimeter.

Furthermore, the districts receiving over 100 millimeter during the same period included Bahawalpur, 198 millimeter, Panjgoor, 186 millimeter, Sargodha, 177 millimeter, Multan, 173 millimeter, Kakul and Sukkur, 159 millimeter, Shaheed Benazir Abad, 156 millimeter, Muzaffarbad, 148 millimeter, Garhi Dopatta, 138 millimeter, Barkhan, 136 millimeter, 138 millimeter, Sibbi, 124 millimeter, Pasni, 119 millimeter, Larkana and Ormara, 117 millimeter, Saidu Sharif, 106 millimeter, Dir and Kohat, 103 millimeter, and Parachinar, 102 millimeter.

Meanwhile, some 32 districts in South Punjab and Upper Sindh received around 100 millimeter rain during the first 26 days of monsoon.

Director PMD Shahid Abbas said there has been a constant spell of rain in different parts of the country since the start of the monsoon season. He said more record-breaking rain is expected in major districts of Punjab from Wednesday (today) until 29th of July.

He was of the view that there would be a break in rains for a sufficient period after 5th of August. However, he added in the same breath that the exact forecast would be made on 1st of August by the department.

Generally, he said, the country has seldom witnessed a long spell of rains like the present one. Also, he pointed out another interesting phenomenon that the monsoon prone areas like Sialkot, Narowal, Rawlakot, and Muzaffarbad have yet to get sufficient amount of rain despite the passage of 26 days to the monsoon season. There is no significant rain in the foothills of Kashmir and yet the monsoon season would continue until 15th of September.

Shahid said a fresh spell of westerly wave is likely to enter the country from Wednesday (today) which would club with the monsoon waves and likely to bring impressive spells of rain in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala and Lahore divisions until the weekend. The weather would get cooler due to the heavy presence of westerly waves, he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022