Jul 27, 2022
Pakistan

Spillover floods nearby areas: Emergency imposed as Hub Dam fills to capacity

Press Release 27 Jul, 2022

KARACHI: Torrential rains in Hub have caused an extraordinary amount of water spill out of the dam. Due to severe flooding, an emergency has been imposed in the vicinity. Power restoration efforts in the area remain suspended due to the extenuating circumstances.

Power supply to the area was affected early morning on July 26 due to damage sustained by a 132kV transmission tower.

The KE teams are present in the area and are awaiting clearance to initiate rehabilitation work. However, the emergency and rescue operations have indicated that water levels which currently stand at 3 to 4 meters high are expected to recede in two to three days subject to weather conditions, following which KE will be able to begin restoration efforts.

A KE spokesperson said, “Our teams are on ground and in active contact with the local authorities including the Rangers, FWO, local administration and the disaster management officials. This issue is a force majeure event. As soon as KE receives clearance, the restoration work of affected tower will commence.

As per the authorities concerned, the flow in Hub canal may subside in two to three days after which full restoration of the fallen tower may take approximately an additional 2 days.”

