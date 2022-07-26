Two killed as roof caves in

FAISALABAD: The roof of Shakeel Hotel in General Bus Stand (Lari Adda) collapsed due to dilapidated conditions, 2 people died and many others were injured as a result of the roof collapse.

According to the owner of the hotel, the 2 people who died belong to Rahim Yar Khan.

The bodies of Ashfaq and Imran and 14 injured were taken out of Komalbe and transferred to the hospital by performing rescue operation in time. The operation was cleared by the rescue authorities.

On receiving the information, Deputy Commissioner Faisalabad and Axion Building Department reached the scene and took action and said that the roof of the hotel collapsed due to dilapidated condition.

