Lawyers condemn behaviour of political parties

FAISALABAD: Ch Muhammad Bilal Ashraf Basra President, District Bar Association Faisalabad has strongly condemned the abusive behavior of political parties against the superior judiciary.

He expressed it is very astonishing and alarming that the some miscreants has constantly violated the Constitution, and abuses the apex judiciary which is not acceptable at any cost and it is ridiculing the apex judiciary, deviated from the Constitution and sabotaged the democratic value and norms which has never been happened earlier in the Country.

He further expressed that Lawyers are custodian of the Constitution and would never allow any political party to malign the dignity and respect of the Honorable Judges for the political gains and advantages and we expect that the apex judiciary would take notice of unconstitutional behavior of concerned political parties.

He said that if this campaign does not stop, then the lawyers’ community would chalk out its future course of action to protect the independent Honorable Judges and superior judiciary.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022