Jul 24, 2022
Sports

Scotland cricket board resigns over racism report

AFP 24 Jul, 2022

LONDON: The board of the Scottish cricket federation resigned en masse on Sunday following accusations of institutional racism in a damning independent review which is due to be published on Monday.

“The Board of Cricket Scotland has resigned. We will work in partnership with @sportscotland with immediate effect to ensure appropriate governance, leadership & support is in place for sport in the days ahead,” Cricket Scotland tweeted on Sunday.

The review was commissioned after Scotland’s all-time leading wicket-taker Majid Haq told Sky Sports News that Cricket Scotland was “institutionally racist”.

Haq’s former team-mate Qasim Sheikh said he had also suffered racist abuse.

South Africa bat in decisive England ODI

In its resignation letter Cricket Scotland said it was “truly sorry” and apologised to “everyone who has experienced racism, or any other form of discrimination” while playing the game in Scotland.

“The review has achieved an unparalleled level of engagement and we believe it will be truly transformative, not just for Cricket Scotland and the sport of cricket, but it will provide a watershed moment for Scottish sport and society in general,” wrote the board.

“We believe we must now step aside to enable the required progress to be made in the coming months.”

