South Africa bat in decisive England ODI

AFP 24 Jul, 2022

LEEDS: South Africa captain Keshav Maharaj won the toss and elected to bat in the third and deciding one-day international against England at Headingley on Sunday.

Both teams were unchanged from the sides that contested the second ODI at Old Trafford on Friday – a rain-reduced match that world champions England won by 118 runs to level this three-match series at 1-1.

South Africa bowl as England start ODI life without Stokes

Teams

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Phil Salt, Joe Root, Jos Buttler (capt/wkt), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley

South Africa: Janneman Malan, Quinton de Kock (wkt), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj (capt), Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi

Umpires: Alex Wharf (ENG), Richard Kettleborough (ENG)

TV umpire: Richard Illingworth (ENG)

Match referee: Chris Broad (ENG)

