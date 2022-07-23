AGL 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.73%)
ANL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.69%)
AVN 73.50 Increased By ▲ 4.75 (6.91%)
BOP 5.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.15%)
CNERGY 4.95 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.85%)
EFERT 84.90 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (2.52%)
EPCL 66.35 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2.08%)
FCCL 12.91 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.18%)
FFL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.64%)
FLYNG 6.58 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.81%)
GGGL 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.38%)
GGL 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (4.18%)
GTECH 7.63 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.25%)
HUMNL 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.38%)
KEL 2.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.34%)
LOTCHEM 24.03 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.39%)
MLCF 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (4.1%)
OGDC 80.30 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.9%)
PAEL 15.09 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (4.79%)
PIBTL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.88%)
PRL 15.54 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (3.95%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.55%)
TELE 10.57 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.83%)
TPL 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (4.38%)
TPLP 16.91 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (4%)
TREET 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.64%)
TRG 79.60 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (1.97%)
UNITY 17.97 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (7.48%)
WAVES 11.72 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.91%)
WTL 1.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 3,953 Increased By 35.8 (0.91%)
BR30 14,411 Increased By 339.7 (2.41%)
KSE100 40,077 Increased By 245.6 (0.62%)
KSE30 15,211 Increased By 89.4 (0.59%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 23, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Berrettini crushes Thiem to meet top seed Ruud in Gstaad final

AFP 23 Jul, 2022

GSTAAD: Matteo Berrettini put the brakes on Dominic Thiem’s impressive return to the courts on Saturday crushing him 6-1, 6-4 to set up a clash with top seed Casper Ruud in the final of the Gstaad ATP tournament.

The Italian world number 15, playing his first event since having to withdraw from Wimbledon with Covid, made short work of the 2020 US Open champion, putting him away in just 77 minutes.

Defending champion Ruud also looked impressive as he swept past fourth-seeded Spaniard Albert Ramos 6-2, 6-0 in just over an hour to set up a clash of the top two seeds on Sunday.

“I’m really happy with my performance,” said Berrettini, the 2018 champion in Gstaad.

“I don’t think I gave him the time to play his game and that was the key today.”

It has still been a good week for the Austrian who has slipped to 274 in the ATP rankings after a year of setbacks, including a wrist injury, depression and Covid. This was his first semi-final in 14 months.

ATP cancels 2022 events in China due to COVID restrictions

Berrettini goes forward to his eleventh career final and is bidding for a third straight title after wins on grass at Queen’s and in Stuttgart.

In a battle of the past two champions at the clay-court event in Switzerland, Ruud was dominant throughout as the French Open finalist reached his fifth final of the year.

The Norwegian broke Ramos’ serve five times and did not face a single break point, as he also targets a second Gstaad title and third this year.

Both finalists are unbeaten in the Swiss mountains, with Berrettini winning of his debut in 2018 and Ruud lifting the trophy on his first appearance a year ago.

“It’s going to be tough,” said Berrettini.

“The four (semi-finalists) all won here, so we definitely like to play (in Gstaad). We like the altitude. I won 2018, Albert in 2019, and Casper in 2021, so I guess we like it here.”

Berrettini and Ruud are tied 2-2 in their head-to-head record, with the Italian winning their most recent clash in the Madrid semi-finals last year.

tennis Dominic Thiem US Open ATP Matteo Berrettini Gstaad ATP tournament

Comments

1000 characters

Berrettini crushes Thiem to meet top seed Ruud in Gstaad final

Punjab CM re-election: SC hearing on Elahi's petition adjourned till Monday

Monkeypox outbreak constitutes global health emergency: WHO

Pakistan not far from 'Sri Lanka moment': Imran Khan

Three terrorists killed in two separate IBOs in North Waziristan: ISPR

Pakistan reports polio case to take year's count to 13

Facing massive cost-escalation, construction industry braces for tough time

Iraq says preparing to host ‘public’ meeting between Iran, Saudi FMs

'Enough is enough': PML-N shouldn't be expected to follow one-sided rulings, says Maryam Nawaz

Hamza Shehbaz takes oath as Punjab CM

ODIs are just a drag now, says Wasim Akram

Read more stories