HHA signs MoU with B-TEVTA to empower youth with skills

ISLAMABAD: To train the youth of Balochistan in Technical and Vocational Education, the Hashoo Hunar Association (HHA) has joined hands with Balochistan Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (B-TEVTA).

In this regard, an MoU was signed between Nawabzada Gohram Khan Bugti, Advisor to CM/Minister for Labour & Manpower/Chairman B-TEVTA and Ayesha Khan, CEO, HHA/Country Director, Hashoo Foundation/Chief Sustainability Officer, Hashoo Group.

The MoU is aimed at implementing the internationally approved CBT system by HHA focusing on Hospitality Management and Tourism trades. The event was attended by Zahoor Ahmed, Head of Balochistan TEVTA and Maqbool Ahmed, Assistant Director, SDP/B-TEVTA, along with M A Bawany, Vice Chairman, Hashoo Group, Haseeb Gardezi, Chief Operating Officer, Hospitality and Education Division, Hashoo Group, Khalida Bibi, Director Programs, HF & HHA, Ramzan Sheikh, Director Operations, HF&HHA, MMahwish Afridi, Head of Strategic Support Unit, Hashoo Foundation.

