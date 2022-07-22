Lyles defends 200m crown as US sweep podium

EUGENE: Noah Lyles said rediscovering his “spark” powered him back on top of the sprinting world on Thursday after the charismatic American star successfully defended his world 200m crown in Oregon.

Lyles produced a scintillating performance as US sprinters claimed their second podium clean sweep of the World Championships at Hayward Field.

Five days after Fred Kerley led a USA 1-2-3 in the 100m, Lyles delivered another show-stopping display, scorching to victory in 19.31sec – the fourth fastest time in history.

Only Jamaicans Usain Bolt, who holds the world record of 19.19sec and also ran 19.30 at the 2008 Olympics, and Yohan Blake (19.26sec), have ever run faster.

For Lyles it marked a dazzling return to the kind of joyful, exuberant displays which characterised his arrival on the world athletics scene.

But a year ago it was a different story as Lyles exited a bitterly disappointing Tokyo Olympic campaign in tears as he spoke to journalists after his bronze medal.

“I consider it my worst year ever with all the things that happened you know,” Lyles said of 2021.

“It was very rough. My therapist, she was yelling at me, like, ‘You should have called me at the Olympics more’.

“I thought I was changing last year. It scared me. I was fearful and I wanted to get the spark I had back. I did, I enjoyed and I am still putting pressure on myself.

“When I start doing that, I have more fun and that’s what I keep reminding myself. There’s no pressure. There’s pure fun out here.” Lyles took gold ahead of Kenny Bednarek in 19.77sec, with teenager Erriyon Knighton third in 19.80sec.

Lyles let out a roar of jubilation after powering over the finish line, before ripping open his vest in delight.

The 25-year-old from Florida had earned his right to the celebration after a performance that saw him eclipse Michael Johnson’s long-standing record of 19.32sec to become the fastest American 200m runner in history.

“I was true in form for a world record, but I am okay with the American record,” Lyles said. “To be honest, every step was purposeful, going out with intent to win.”

The outcome had never been in doubt from the moment Lyles erupted smoothly from the blocks, hitting top speed within 50 metres to open up a comfortable lead coming off the bend.

Bednarek and Knighton tried to stay in touch, but there was no stopping Lyles, who seemed to find an extra gear as he surged clear to cross the line several metres ahead of Bednarek.

“It’s an immaculate feeling to be on the podium with two fellow Americans,” Lyles said. “I remember when I first got on the professional scene, I said we are going to come out as Americans and kill it.

“When I remember in Doha, it was just me. I felt kind of lonely. We are a dominant force in America now. This is by far the most fun I’ve ever had at a track meet – and we still have the 4x100m to do.”