PTI legislators to vote for Elahi, says Imran

LAHORE: Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has thrown his weight behind PML-Q leader Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi ahead of the Punjab Chief Minister (CM) election.

Addressing a joint parliamentary meeting of PTI and PML-Q in Lahore, where he met the newly elected members of provincial assembly, Imran Khan asserted that his party members of provincial assembly (MPAs) will vote for Chaudhry Pervez Elahi in the Punjab CM election.

He also praised the newly-elected MPAs for not ‘giving up’ despite the harassment and bullying.”

PTI is fighting for a real independence and will continue to liberate the country from slavery in any case,” he added.

The PTI chairman said, “No country could make progress unless corruption, which is highly detrimental to institutions, is eliminated.” He also criticised the ‘imported’ government for using of force against the PTI workers and supporters, especially women and children, during the party’s ‘long march’ on May 25.

Referring to Punjab CM elections, Imran Khan assured that PTI MPAs would vote for Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi in the poll.

While talking about former Punjab chief minister, Imran Khan said that Usman Buzdar was the provincial chief executive during the most difficult time. “The party was divided after Usman Buzdar was appointed the Chief Minister,” he added.

It is pertinent to mention here that polling will be held tomorrow in the Punjab Assembly for the election of the new Chief Minister. The polling will be conducted after the Lahore High Court ordered recounting of votes.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf central leader Fawad Chaudhry has claimed that 186 MPAs were present in the meeting.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader Moonis Elahi has asserted that the ‘number game’ for Punjab Chief Minister (CM) election has been completed.

Talking to media, the son of Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervez Elahi said that PML-Q has the support of more than required lawmakers ahead of the Punjab CM election.

“The government will see its defeat this time,” Moonis Elahi said, adding that their tactic of offering money to lawmakers will not work.

PML-Q leader Elahi is the candidate of PTI and allied parties.

