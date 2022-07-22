AGL 6.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.48%)
ANL 10.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-4.02%)
AVN 68.75 Decreased By ▼ -3.90 (-5.37%)
BOP 5.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.06%)
CNERGY 4.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.8%)
EFERT 82.81 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-3.61%)
EPCL 65.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.38 (-6.31%)
FCCL 12.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.16%)
FFL 6.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.41%)
FLYNG 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-5.6%)
GGGL 9.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-5.15%)
GGL 14.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-4.01%)
GTECH 7.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.4%)
HUMNL 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.11%)
KEL 2.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-3.62%)
LOTCHEM 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.27%)
MLCF 23.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-4.85%)
OGDC 78.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.5%)
PAEL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-4.7%)
PIBTL 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.39%)
PRL 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-6.85%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
TELE 10.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.51%)
TPL 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-4.88%)
TPLP 16.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-7.61%)
TREET 25.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-5.22%)
TRG 78.06 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.5%)
UNITY 16.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-7.42%)
WAVES 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-5.66%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.51%)
BR100 3,918 Decreased By -72.4 (-1.82%)
BR30 14,072 Decreased By -407.9 (-2.82%)
KSE100 39,832 Decreased By -628 (-1.55%)
KSE30 15,122 Decreased By -247.2 (-1.61%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 22, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Corn, soybeans fall as rain forecast boosts US crop prospects

Reuters 22 Jul, 2022

CHICAGO: US corn futures fell to two-week lows and new-crop soybeans hit a six-month low on Thursday as forecasts for rain in dry parts of the US Midwest raised hopes for bumper crops, traders said.

Wheat futures turned lower in choppy trade as brokers monitored negotiations about increasing grain exports from war-torn Ukraine.

As of 1:03 p.m. CDT (1803 GMT), benchmark Chicago Board of Trade December corn futures were down 18 cents at $5.72 per bushel after dipping to $5.70, the contract’s lowest since July 6. November soybeans were down 35-1/2 cents at $12.96-3/4 per bushel after touching $12.94-3/4, its lowest since Jan. 24.

CBOT September wheat was down 16 cents at $8.03-1/2 a bushel.

Corn and soybean prices sagged as traders focused on crop weather in the US Midwest where corn is pollinating, its key reproductive phase, later than usual. The US Department of Agriculture said 37% of the US corn crop was in the silking stage as of July 17, behind the five-year average of 48%.

Forecasts called for beneficial rains in the coming days and moderating Midwest temperatures next week.

“People are thinking the weather is going to be a little bit better for the reproduction,” said Jack Scoville, analyst with the Price Futures Group in Chicago. “The cooler temperatures next week will be extremely beneficial, and some rain would help.” Worries about tight global grain supplies underpinned the market. The International Grains Council (IGC) in a monthly update lowered its forecast of 2022/23 world corn production to 1.189 billion tonnes, down 1 million tonnes from last month.

The IGC raised its 2022/23 world wheat production forecast to 770 million tonnes, up 1 million from last month.

Traders eyed developments in Ukraine. Ukraine, Russia, Turkey and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will sign a deal on Friday to resume Ukraine’s Black Sea grain exports, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan’s office said on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Egypt’s state grains buyer is believed to have bought an additional 120,000 tonnes of Russian and French wheat on Thursday, traders said, after booking 640,000 tonnes a day earlier.

Soybeans corn export corn crop US corn corn market corn rates

Comments

1000 characters

Corn, soybeans fall as rain forecast boosts US crop prospects

Economy begins to show signs of stability: Dastgir

Financial crunch: KE demands clearance of TDC net difference

Small retailers: fixed tax regime rationalized

Tax rate on income of banking firms enhanced

IK issues ‘warning’ on the eve of Punjab CM’s election

‘Join us,’ Zardari asks PTI candidate Elahi

Service charges/commission/fees: Payments to non-residents brought into the tax net

Non-availability of forex: CPHGC lands in hot water as SBP stops payments

Guddu power plant fire: Probe report sent to Genco-II board

CIA claims chaos-hit Sri Lanka made ‘dumb bets’ on China

Read more stories