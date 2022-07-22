AGL 6.46 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.41%)
ANL 10.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
AVN 68.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.52%)
BOP 5.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.62%)
EFERT 82.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
EPCL 64.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1%)
FCCL 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.25%)
FFL 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
FLYNG 6.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.72%)
GGGL 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.54%)
GGL 14.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.21%)
GTECH 7.47 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.08%)
HUMNL 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.23%)
KEL 2.93 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 23.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.46%)
MLCF 23.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
OGDC 78.89 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.11%)
PAEL 14.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.42%)
PIBTL 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3%)
PRL 15.01 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.4%)
SILK 1.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
TPL 8.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TPLP 15.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.4%)
TREET 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.68%)
TRG 78.79 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (0.94%)
UNITY 15.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-4.96%)
WAVES 11.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.35%)
WTL 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 3,906 Decreased By -11.4 (-0.29%)
BR30 14,027 Decreased By -44.5 (-0.32%)
KSE100 39,745 Decreased By -86.9 (-0.22%)
KSE30 15,097 Decreased By -24.6 (-0.16%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 22, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Shehla urges parents to raise voice against kidnapping of girls

HYDERABAD: Provin-cial Women Development Minister Syeda Shehla Raza has urged the parents for raising voice to stop...
Recorder Report 22 Jul, 2022

HYDERABAD: Provincial Women Development Minister Syeda Shehla Raza has urged the parents for raising voice to stop the alleged incidents of girls kidnapping to protect them from forced marriage. The minister said this while addressing a press conference on the alleged kidnapping of Umm-i-Hania on Thursday.

Shehla Raza said that the Department of Women Development is the voice of oppressed parents, so parents should raise their voices fearlessly against the atrocities against girls in the society.

The provincial minister said that according to Umm-i-Haniya’s parents, their daughter is 11 years old and she had been kidnapped for forcibly marriage. She further informed that an application under section 491 has been submitted in the High Court of Hyderabad for the recovery of the girl child on behalf of Pakistan United Legal Alliance.

The provincial minister said that the concerned police should have registered a case under the Child Marriage Act but it has been seen that the role of the police is biased in such cases. In response to a question regarding the results of the by-elections in Punjab, she said that the PTI had morally failed in the by-elections as all its statements against Election Commission of Pakistan were proved to be false.

The government of Sindh has done record development work across the province, while work is ongoing on many projects and Rs126 billions were allocated for development schemes in this year’s budget as well, Shehla Raza said.

She claimed that PTI will not win even single seat from the province of Sindh. Secretary Women Development Department, Anjum Iqbal Jamani, Advocates Altaf Khosa and Sayeqa Ehsan of Pakistan Legal United Alliance, Deputy Director Women Development Ashiq Kalhoro, In-charge Women Complaint Cell Qasimabad Quratul Ain Shah, In-charge Safe House Madam Reshma Thebo, and Assistant Director Nadeem Ahmed Khuhro were also present on this occasion.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Sindh Women Development Minister Syeda Shehla Raza incidents of girls kidnapping

Comments

1000 characters

Shehla urges parents to raise voice against kidnapping of girls

Economy begins to show signs of stability: Dastgir

Financial crunch: KE demands clearance of TDC net difference

Small retailers: fixed tax regime rationalized

Tax rate on income of banking firms enhanced

IK issues ‘warning’ on the eve of Punjab CM’s election

‘Join us,’ Zardari asks PTI candidate Elahi

Service charges/ commission/ fees: Payments to non-residents brought into the tax net

Non-availability of forex: CPHGC lands in hot water as SBP stops payments

Guddu power plant fire: Probe report sent to Genco-II board

CIA claims chaos-hit Sri Lanka made ‘dumb bets’ on China

Read more stories