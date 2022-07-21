Japan removes Pakistan from its COVID-19 'red list'

Japan on Thursday removed Pakistan from its "category of red list countries" in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic, APP reported.

The development was also confirmed by Pakistan's embassy in Tokyo. “As a result of the efforts of the embassy of Pakistan, Tokyo, the government of Japan has removed Pakistan from the category of red-listed countries in relation to COVID-19,” the embassy tweeted.

"The new categorization will come into effect from July 27 onwards," it said.

The statement noted that necessary precautionary measures against coronavirus will remain in place.

The embassy said the Pakistani community in Japan was being encouraged to remain vigilant against COVID-19.