Business centres in Sindh, Islamabad asked to close doors at 9 pm

KARACHI: To control the electricity shortage, the Islamabad administration and Sindh government once again issued orders to close business centres and shopping malls at 9 pm from today (Tuesday).

The Sindh government has issued a notification to close markets at 9 pm but hospitals, medical stores, milk shops, bakeries, petrol pumps, and puncture shops will be exempted.

The notification has been issued by the Sindh Home Department and said wedding ceremonies will be allowed to continue till 10:30 pm while restaurants, hotels, theatres, gyms, cinemas and entertainment venues will remain open until 11:30 pm.