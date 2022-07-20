AGL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.62%)
ANL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.48%)
AVN 72.47 Decreased By ▼ -3.30 (-4.36%)
BOP 5.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.85%)
CNERGY 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.47%)
EFERT 88.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-1.93%)
EPCL 72.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.42%)
FCCL 12.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.85%)
FFL 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.69%)
FLYNG 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.85%)
GGGL 10.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-4.58%)
GGL 15.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.59%)
GTECH 7.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.97%)
HUMNL 6.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.35%)
KEL 3.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.64%)
LOTCHEM 24.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.19%)
MLCF 24.65 Decreased By ▼ -2.19 (-8.16%)
OGDC 78.39 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.76%)
PAEL 15.02 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.81%)
PIBTL 5.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.71%)
PRL 16.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-3.42%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.6%)
TELE 10.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
TPL 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-5.03%)
TPLP 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.89%)
TREET 27.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-4.41%)
TRG 75.86 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.18%)
UNITY 18.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WAVES 12.07 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.58%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
BR100 3,986 Increased By 13 (0.33%)
BR30 14,515 Increased By 17 (0.12%)
KSE100 40,436 Increased By 46.9 (0.12%)
KSE30 15,350 Increased By 24.6 (0.16%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 20, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

China agrees to more EU cooperation but silent on frozen pact

Reuters 20 Jul, 2022

BEIJING: China agreed to coordinate economic policies with the European Union, liberalise trade and investment, and further open up its financial sector, but was silent on an investment deal frozen by disputes over human rights, geopolitics and the war in Ukraine.

In the ninth round of the trade and economic dialogue between the EU and China on Tuesday, Chinese Vice Premier Liu He and European Commission Executive Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis held “pragmatic”, “candid” and “efficient” discussions, the Chinese commerce ministry said in a statement.

“The two sides will strengthen communication and coordination of macroeconomic policies, increase cooperation in global food and energy security and other fields, and jointly promote global economic and financial stability,” the Chinese ministry said of the virtual talks.

The last round of such talks took place two years ago, also led by Liu and Dombrovskis, focusing on a landmark investment pact. By the end of 2020, Brussels and Beijing had concluded the deal, following seven years of talks, but have not since ratified it.

“The two sides will actively promote trade and investment liberalisation and facilitation, increase mutual openness, promote fair competition, protect intellectual property rights, and constantly optimise the business the Chinese ministry said, making no mention of the frozen agreement.

In March 2021, Beijing imposed sanctions on EU politicians, think-tanks and diplomatic bodies in response to Western sanctions against Chinese officials accused of mass detentions of Muslim Uyghurs in China’s Xinjiang region. Beijing denies any wrongdoing.

The sanctions and counter-sanctions led the European Parliament in May 2021 to halt ratification of the investment pact, a setback for both China and the EU.

Then, in early 2022, China suspended imports from Lithuania, an EU member, after the small Baltic nation let Taiwan open a de facto embassy in Vilnius. Beijing regards Taiwan, a democratically ruled island, as its own territory.

“(China and the EU) agreed to jointly ensure the safety and smoothness of trade channels,” the Chinese ministry said.

Tensions between China and the EU deepened further over Beijing’s refusal to condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. EU leaders vainly urged China in April not to “turn a blind eye” to what Russia calls a “special military operation”.

There was no mention of Ukraine and Russia or the tensions over Lithuania’s move in the Chinese statement.

China trade and investment Russia-Ukraine war financial sector EU cooperation China economic policies

Comments

1000 characters

China agrees to more EU cooperation but silent on frozen pact

PTI’s victory in Punjab by-polls: Govt seems unruffled by setback as it decides to complete its tenure

PKR slide: govt censured by Imran

Russia seeking oil payments from India in UAE dirhams

Fitch, too, revises outlook to negative

Religious scholars and banking sector representative: Miftah underscores need for dialogue

Roosevelt Hotel: AD presents ‘incomplete’ leasing plan to ECC

Discos, KE’s base tariffs: Nepra all set to approve modifications

Rs1.55/unit hike in KE tariff likely

Federal secretariat, ICT field administration ‘Executive allowance’ granted to BS 17-22 officers

London’s burning: Fire engulfs homes as UK temperatures hit record 40oC

Read more stories