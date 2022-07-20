AGL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.62%)
ANL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.48%)
AVN 72.47 Decreased By ▼ -3.30 (-4.36%)
BOP 5.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.85%)
CNERGY 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.47%)
EFERT 88.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-1.93%)
EPCL 71.70 Decreased By ▼ -4.50 (-5.91%)
FCCL 12.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.85%)
FFL 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.69%)
FLYNG 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.85%)
GGGL 10.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-4.58%)
GGL 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-6.6%)
GTECH 7.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.97%)
HUMNL 6.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.35%)
KEL 3.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.64%)
LOTCHEM 24.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.19%)
MLCF 24.65 Decreased By ▼ -2.19 (-8.16%)
OGDC 77.80 Decreased By ▼ -3.25 (-4.01%)
PAEL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-5.22%)
PIBTL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.61%)
PRL 16.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-3.42%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-5.13%)
TELE 10.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
TPL 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-5.03%)
TPLP 17.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-6.96%)
TREET 27.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-4.41%)
TRG 75.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-2.04%)
UNITY 18.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-6.15%)
WAVES 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-5.29%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-7.35%)
BR100 3,973 Decreased By -129 (-3.14%)
BR30 14,498 Decreased By -538.1 (-3.58%)
KSE100 40,389 Decreased By -978 (-2.36%)
KSE30 15,325 Decreased By -420.7 (-2.67%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 20, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Corn, soyabean futures sag; wheat pares gains

Reuters 20 Jul, 2022

CHICAGO: US corn futures fell more than 2% on Tuesday and soybeans also declined on optimism for sizable US crops and some forecasts for rain next week, despite pockets of stress from hot and dry conditions, traders said.

Wheat futures pared gains and turned lower at times after Egypt’s state grains buyer cancelled an international wheat purchase tender that had drawn offers of US wheat.

As of 1:08 p.m. CDT (1808 GMT), Chicago Board of Trade December corn was down 16 cents at $5.94-3/4 per bushel, poised to snap a four-session climb. CBOT November soybeans were down 22 cents at $13.58-1/4 a bushel. CBOT September wheat was up 2 cents at $8.14-3/4 a bushel, easing after a climb to $8.22-1/4.

Corn and soybeans were pressured by a weekly report showing stabilizing US crop conditions. The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) late on Monday rated 64% of the US corn crop in good-to-excellent condition, unchanged from the previous week, while analysts surveyed by Reuters on average had expected a decline of 1 percentage point.

For soybeans, the USDA rated 61% of the crop as good-to-excellent, down from 62% in the previous week, while analysts on average had expected no change.

“A second straight week of steady national corn condition ratings is giving the bears more hope that the current crop can meet or exceed USDA expectations, despite the continuance of a hot and dry summer,” Arlan Suderman, chief commodities economist at StoneX, wrote in a client note.

Forecasts pointed to beneficial rains in portions of the Midwest crop belt for next week, which could bolster yield prospects.

Market pressure also stemmed from hopes that a deal will be found to export more grains out of Ukraine as Russian President Vladimir Putin met with his Turkish counterpart in Iran to discuss the matter.

corn price wheat price US corn prices soyabean rates

Comments

1000 characters

Corn, soyabean futures sag; wheat pares gains

PTI’s victory in Punjab by-polls: Govt seems unruffled by setback as it decides to complete its tenure

PKR slide: govt censured by Imran

Russia seeking oil payments from India in UAE dirhams

Fitch, too, revises outlook to negative

Religious scholars and banking sector representative: Miftah underscores need for dialogue

Roosevelt Hotel: AD presents ‘incomplete’ leasing plan to ECC

Discos, KE’s base tariffs: Nepra all set to approve modifications

Rs1.55/unit hike in KE tariff likely

Federal secretariat, ICT field administration ‘Executive allowance’ granted to BS 17-22 officers

London’s burning: Fire engulfs homes as UK temperatures hit record 40oC

Read more stories