Markets
Cotton Spot Rates
20 Jul, 2022
KARACHI: Official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Tuesday (July 19, 2022).
===========================================================================
The KCA Official Spot Rate for Local Dealings in Pakistan Rupees
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOR BASE GRADE 3 STAPLE LENGTH 1-1/16"
MICRONAIRE VALUE BETWEEN 3.8 TO 4.9 NCL
===========================================================================
Rate Ex-Gin Upcountry Spot Rate Spot Rate Difference
For Price Ex-Karachi Ex KHI. As Ex-Karachi
on 18-07-2022
===========================================================================
37.324 kg 15,500 180 15,680 15,680 NIL
Equivalent
40 kgs 16,611 193 16,804 16,804 NIL
===========================================================================
