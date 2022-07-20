KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

==================================================================================================== Dividend BC-2 Start AGM/ Name of Company Book Closure Bonus/ Date EOGM From To Right Ex-Price ==================================================================================================== Nestle Pakistan Limited# 08-07-2022 19-07-2022 44761 Hashimi Can Company Limited# 15-07-2022 22-07-2022 22-07-2022 Dolmen City REIT 21-07-2022 23-07-2022 4.1% (F) 44761 (CNERGYSC) Cnergyico PK Limited# 18-07-2022 25-07-2022 44767 Saif Power Limited 25-07-2022 27-07-2022 45% (i) 44763 Hinopak Motors Limited 20-07-2022 28-07-2022 NIL 28-07-2022 (UBLTFC5) United Bank Limited 20-07-2022 28-07-2022 AGP Limited# 21-07-2022 28-07-2022 28-07-2022 Sitara Chemical Industries Limited# 22-07-2022 28-07-2022 44770 Exide Pakistan Limited 23-07-2022 29-07-2022 NIL 29-07-2022 K-Electric Limited# 23-07-2022 29-07-2022 29-07-2022 Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Ltd 26-07-2022 29-07-2022 50% (F) 44764 29-07-2022 (BIPLSC) BankIslami Pakistan Ltd. 29-07-2022 30-07-2022 K-Electric Limited 26-07-2022 03-08-2022 Tandlianwala Sugar Mills Limited 29-07-2022 05-08-2022 NIL 05-08-2022 Worldcall Telecom Limited 23-08-2022 31-08-2022 NIL 31-08-2022 ====================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

