KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.
====================================================================================================
Dividend BC-2 Start AGM/
Name of Company Book Closure Bonus/ Date EOGM
From To Right Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
Nestle Pakistan Limited# 08-07-2022 19-07-2022 44761
Hashimi Can Company Limited# 15-07-2022 22-07-2022 22-07-2022
Dolmen City REIT 21-07-2022 23-07-2022 4.1% (F) 44761
(CNERGYSC) Cnergyico
PK Limited# 18-07-2022 25-07-2022 44767
Saif Power Limited 25-07-2022 27-07-2022 45% (i) 44763
Hinopak Motors Limited 20-07-2022 28-07-2022 NIL 28-07-2022
(UBLTFC5) United Bank Limited 20-07-2022 28-07-2022
AGP Limited# 21-07-2022 28-07-2022 28-07-2022
Sitara Chemical
Industries Limited# 22-07-2022 28-07-2022 44770
Exide Pakistan Limited 23-07-2022 29-07-2022 NIL 29-07-2022
K-Electric Limited# 23-07-2022 29-07-2022 29-07-2022
Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Ltd 26-07-2022 29-07-2022 50% (F) 44764 29-07-2022
(BIPLSC) BankIslami Pakistan Ltd. 29-07-2022 30-07-2022
K-Electric Limited 26-07-2022 03-08-2022
Tandlianwala Sugar Mills Limited 29-07-2022 05-08-2022 NIL 05-08-2022
Worldcall Telecom Limited 23-08-2022 31-08-2022 NIL 31-08-2022
====================================================================================================
Indications:
Extra Ordinary General Meeting #
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments