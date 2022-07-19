AGL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.85%)
Pakistan

Major rivers: Catchment areas set to receive heavy rains from 20th onwards

Recorder Report 19 Jul, 2022

LAHORE: Catchment areas of major rivers are set to attract heavy downpour from 20th July which is likely to be continued until 22nd of July, said sources from the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

They said the monsoon system is likely to divert to Punjab and catchment areas of major rivers including Sialkot, Narowal, Muzaffarbad, Garhi Dopatta, Bhimber and Rawlakot would be major beneficiaries of the upcoming monsoon system.

Also, they said, both Gujranwala and Lahore divisions in the central Punjab would be receiving good spells of rain during the upcoming monsoon spell. Furthermore, Rawalpindi division and Kashmir region will also get good spells of heavy shower until the end of July.

According to sources, the beginning of monsoon season from 1st of July has been very impressive as it has already received 80 percent rain for the whole of July until 15th of July. The city of Lahore has already witnessed healthy spells during 11th to 15th July. It may be noted that isolated spells of rain are underway in many parts of the province of Sindh.

The sources said the quantity of rain is likely to be doubled by the end of July. This trend would continue throughout the month of August until the middle of September. According to them, up to 120 millimeter is expected until the end of the current month. Even, they added, this level may cross due to the factor of heavy downpour in some parts of the province as it is difficult to ascertain the exact volume of rain when the monsoon system gets violent.

Already, they said, the Gujranwala division has gathered 250 millimeter rain out of an isolated cell during the first two weeks of July. The PMD sources said the monsoon system would revert to Punjab after remaining active in the province of Sindh until 19th of July (today). Chances of any further rain in Karachi are unlikely, they added. It may be noted that the province of Sindh has already registered double than expectation rains since the start of monsoon season.

