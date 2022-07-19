AGL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.85%)
ANL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.69%)
AVN 75.77 Decreased By ▼ -3.53 (-4.45%)
BOP 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.69%)
CNERGY 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3%)
EFERT 89.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.52%)
EPCL 76.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-1.77%)
FCCL 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.82%)
FFL 6.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.36%)
FLYNG 7.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.5%)
GGGL 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.17%)
GGL 16.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-4.59%)
GTECH 8.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.03%)
HUMNL 6.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.99%)
KEL 3.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.97%)
LOTCHEM 25.05 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.24%)
MLCF 26.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-3.8%)
OGDC 81.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-2%)
PAEL 15.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.02%)
PIBTL 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-4.49%)
PRL 16.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-3.92%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.65%)
TELE 10.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.35%)
TPL 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.29%)
TPLP 19.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-4.61%)
TREET 28.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-3.77%)
TRG 77.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-3.01%)
UNITY 19.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-3.01%)
WAVES 12.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.61%)
WTL 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.23%)
BR100 4,102 Decreased By -88.8 (-2.12%)
BR30 15,036 Decreased By -346.4 (-2.25%)
KSE100 41,367 Decreased By -707.8 (-1.68%)
KSE30 15,746 Decreased By -304.5 (-1.9%)
Jul 19, 2022
Markets

Saudi index outperforms Gulf peers as oil prices rise

Reuters 19 Jul, 2022

DUBAI: Most stock markets in the Gulf ended higher on Monday as an uptick in oil prices lifted sentiment in the oil-producing region, with the Saudi index leading the gains.

Crude prices, a key catalyst for the Gulf’s financial markets, extended gains on a weaker dollar and tight supplies as concerns deepened around gas shipments from Russia.

The benchmark Saudi Arabian index added 2.3%, buoyed by a 3.3% rise in Riyad Bank and a 2.8% increase in Banque Saudi Fransi.

The Saudi market saw a positive performance after the U.S. president’s visit and as oil prices rose, said Farah Mourad, senior market analyst of XTB MENA.

“However, the market remains exposed to another round of price corrections since global economic conditions remain uncertain,” Mourad added.

The recent pullback in oil prices and mounting recession fears had pushed the Saudi index to its lowest in more than six months on Thursday.

In Dubai, the main share index rose 0.3% on the back of a 2.7% jump in blue-chip developer Emaar Properties.

On the other hand, emirati supermarket chain Union Coop plunged about 9% in its market debut. The company, which operates 23 branches, is the largest consumer cooperative in the UAE, according to its website.

The Abu Dhabi market edged 0.1% higher, with the United Arab Emirates’ biggest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank rising 0.3%.

The Qatari index finished 1% higher, driven by a 10% jump in Qatar Navigation (Milaha) after the shipping conglomerate won a more than 1.4 billion riyals ($384.62 million) contract from Qatar Energy.

Outside the Gulf, EGypt’s blue-chip index gained 1.1% as most of the stocks on the index were in positive territory.

