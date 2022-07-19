KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================= NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME ========================================================= Pak-Gulf Leasing Company Ltd 19-Jul-22 15:00 Mitchells Fruit Farms Ltd 21-Jul-22 14:00 Hashimi Can Company Ltd 22-Jul-22 11:30 Fauji Foods Limited 22-Jul-22 09:30 Summit Bank Limited 22-Jul-22 11:00 Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim Ltd 25-Jul-22 10:30 Unilever Pakistan Foods Ltd 26-Aug-22 14:30 Siemens (Pakistan) Engineering Company Ltd 27-Aug-22 15:00 Archroma Pakistan Limited 27-Aug-22 12:00 =========================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022