Afreen Fatima’s father booked under draconian NSA

ALLAHABAD: The Allahabad district administration in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh has invoked the draconian National Security Act (NSA) against Javed Mohammad, the father of prominent Muslim student activist Afreen Fatima.

India’s ‘bulldozer justice’ fails to flatten Muslim dissent

Javed Mohammad, who is currently lodged at District Jail in the Deoria, was arrested in connection with the 10 June violence that occurred during protests over derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammad (SAW) by former BJP Spokesperson, Nupur Sharma.