LB polls in Karachi, Hyderabad: ‘CCTV cameras should be installed at highly sensitive polling stations’

KARACHI: Chief Secretary Sindh Dr Muhammad Sohail Rajput said that CCTV cameras should be installed at 2,573 highly sensitive polling stations in the 2nd phase of Local Government elections in 16 districts of Karachi and Hyderabad division.

He was chairing a meeting to review security and other election arrangements at Sindh Secretariat.

Provincial Election Commissioner Ejaz Anwar Chauhan, Home Secretary Saeed Ahmed Mangrejo, IG Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon, Secretary School Education Ghulam Akbar Leghari, Secretary College Education Khalid Haider Shah, Secretary General Administration Muhammad Hanif Channa, Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon, Additional IG Karachi Javed Alam Odho participated while commissioner Hyderabad and concerned Deputy Commissioner participated via through video link.

The meeting reviewed security and other arrangements for the second phase of local bodies’ elections in the province.

Sohail Rajput said that local bodies’ elections would be held on July 24 in 16 Districts of Karachi and Hyderabad division.

He further stated that CCTV cameras should be installed at 2573 highly sensitive polling stations.

The Chief Secretary Sindh directed the Commissioner Karachi and the Commissioner Hyderabad to ensure missing facilities at the polling stations as per the directions of the Election Commission.

In the meeting, Provincial Election Commissioner Ijaz Anwar Chauhan said that 60,000 employees of provincial and federal Governments would take part in the second phase of local bodies’ elections.

“There will be 9848 polling stations in 16 districts of Karachi and Hyderabad out of which 2573 are highly sensitive polling stations,” he said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022