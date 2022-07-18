Bilawal summons an emergency CEC meeting

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has summoned an emergency meeting of the party’s Central Executive Committee (CEC) today.

He convened an emergency meeting of its Central Executive Committee in Bilawal House Karachi at 4pm. It will be a hybrid meeting with participants attending both in person and via Zoom.

The CEC would discuss by-election’s results in Punjab on July 17 and latest political situation in the country.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022