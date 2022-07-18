AGL 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.27%)
Jul 18, 2022
Pakistan

Pakistan-Iran freight train service partially restored: officials

INP 18 Jul, 2022

CHAGAI: The freight train service between Pakistan and Iran, which remained suspended for the last 10 days, has been partially restored, railway officials said on Sunday. Two freight trains have been sent to Quetta, while a goods train has left for Iran, railway officials said.

A goods train, destined for Iran from Quetta, was derailed near Padag resulting in suspension of the train service. Earlier a goods train coming from Zahedan was derailed in the Dalbandin area of Chagai district.

According to official sources, five boogies were derailed, leaving the routine operation suspended. The derailment caused the suspension of the train services for 72 hours.

