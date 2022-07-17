Reduction in POL prices: PIA to reduce domestic fares by 10pc, says minister

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) will reduce its domestic fares by 10 percent, following the recent reduction in the prices of petroleum products.

The announcement was made by Federal Aviation Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique through a video message.

He said that after the reduction in the prices of petroleum products, the national carrier is following the footsteps of the Prime Minister of Pakistan and has decided to transfer this benefit to the passengers.

Saad said that around 10 percent discount will be given in the fares of both classes of domestic flights of PIA.

PIA spokesman said that the decision will be implemented for the next 30 days from July 17, 2022 and the fare reduction notification will be issued soon.

