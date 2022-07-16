Markets
BOARD MEETINGS
16 Jul, 2022
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
=========================================================
NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME
=========================================================
Worldcall Telecom Limited 16-Jul-22 15:00
Pakistan Telecommunication
Company Ltd 18-Jul-22 14:00
Shabbir Tiles & Ceramics Ltd 18-Jul-22 16:00
Pak-Gulf Leasing Company Ltd 19-Jul-22 15:00
Mitchells Fruit Farms Ltd 21-Jul-22 14:00
Fauji Foods Limited 22-Jul-22 09:30
Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim Ltd 25-Jul-22 10:30
Unilever Pakistan Foods Ltd 26-Aug-22 14:30
Siemens (Pakistan) Engineering
Company Ltd 27-Aug-22 15:00
Archroma Pakistan Limited 27-Aug-22 12:00
=========================================================
