AGL 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.27%)
ANL 10.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.55%)
AVN 79.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.75%)
BOP 5.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 5.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.55%)
EFERT 90.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.33%)
EPCL 77.57 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.71%)
FCCL 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.62%)
FFL 6.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.44%)
FLYNG 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.96%)
GGGL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.25%)
GGL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.41%)
GTECH 8.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.38%)
HUMNL 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.54%)
KEL 3.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.32%)
LOTCHEM 24.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.64%)
MLCF 27.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
OGDC 82.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.31%)
PAEL 16.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.55%)
PIBTL 6.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 17.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.76%)
SILK 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.36%)
TELE 11.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.04%)
TPL 9.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.58%)
TPLP 20.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.56%)
TREET 29.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.91%)
TRG 79.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-1.65%)
UNITY 20.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.88%)
WAVES 13.01 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.62%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.07%)
BR100 4,191 Decreased By -29.5 (-0.7%)
BR30 15,382 Decreased By -155.6 (-1%)
KSE100 42,075 Decreased By -274 (-0.65%)
KSE30 16,051 Decreased By -114.3 (-0.71%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 15, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm posts nearly 14% weekly drop on lower exports

Reuters 15 Jul, 2022

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures closed higher on Friday, but logged a weekly drop of 13.7% as exports slowed and rival Indonesia planned more incentives to increase shipments.

The benchmark palm oil contract for September delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 17 ringgit, or 0.48%, to 3,585 ringgit ($806.16) a tonne.

Palm attempted a rebound after a hefty sell-off in the previous session as traders priced in a potential export levy cut in top producer Indonesia, said Sathia Varqa, co-founder of Singapore-based Palm Oil Analytics.

But there is little positive fundamental data to retain buying momentum, he added, as the contract booked its second straight weekly loss.

Palm reverses early gains to hit more than one-year low

Exports from Malaysia during July 1-15 fell between 5.6% and 14% from the same period in June 1-15, cargo surveyors said.

Indonesia’s palm oil stocks rose to 7.23 million tonnes by the end of May, from 6.1 million tonnes in the month before, after an export ban slashed shipments by 77%.

The world’s biggest producer plans to bring in new rules on its palm oil export levy and incentives soon to boost exports and empty storage tanks, an official said, the latest attempt to accelerate shipments after lifting the export ban in May.

The industry is urging Indonesian authorities to ease export restrictions and taxes so it can sell produce that risks going to waste, as an upcoming harvest season is likely to keep inventories at full capacity.

Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract rose 1%, while its palm oil contract fell 3.4%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were up 0.9%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Oil prices rose amid prospects of a less aggressive U.S. rate hike, making palm an attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

Malaysian palm oil futures Palm oil exports Palm oil price Palm oil market

Comments

1000 characters

Palm posts nearly 14% weekly drop on lower exports

Luxury imported items stuck at ports will be cleared but at a cost: Marriyum Aurangzeb

Mera Pakistan Mera Ghar: Applicants in doubt as SBP looks for ‘line of action’ with govt

No respite from the rain: Met department predicts heavy downpour in Karachi

Isolated incident being used to create ethnic conflict: Saeed Ghani

Turkish Democracy & National Unity Day: PM reaffirms solidarity with Turkey

Oil rises on Saudi oil production expectations

Sri Lankans queue at pumps for days with no promise of petrol

Biden heads to Saudi Arabia amid tension on oil, Khashoggi killing

Saudi Arabia to open airspace to all airlines, including from Israel

EU to target Russian gold in next sanctions package: commissioner

Read more stories