Fed official signals willingness to hike interest rates full percentage point

WASHINGTON: US Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller signaled Thursday he may support a full percentage point interest rate hike this month — the biggest such move in more than 30 years and a further indication of the central bank’s determination to rein in sky-high inflation.

Although rising borrowing costs and blistering price surges have raised fears of recession, Waller said he believes the economy can avoid a downturn thanks to the strong US job market.

The Fed in March began aggressively raising borrowing costs to try to cool demand that has outpaced supply amid the impact of the Ukraine war and Covid-19 lockdowns in China.

But data so far have not shown significant signs of easing, and inflation reports this week showed prices rebounded in June, with consumer prices surging 9.1 percent.

The increased cost of everything from food to fuel has squeezed the household budgets of American families and heaped pressure on President Joe Biden, whose approval ratings have taken a battering from the relentless rise in prices.

Fed seen jacking interest rates further as U.S. inflation soars

Waller previously expressed support for another 75 basis point hike at the policy meeting later this month, but said Thursday he will be watching key reports on retail sales and housing coming in before then.

“If that data come in materially stronger than expected it would make me lean towards a larger hike at the July meeting to the extent it shows demand is not slowing down fast enough to get inflation down,” Waller said in a speech to an economic conference.

The Fed’s moves so far have marked “the fastest pace of tightening in close to 30 years,” Waller said. But the large move last month “was not an over-reaction” given the repeated high inflation readings since the beginning of the year, he added.

“With inflation so high, there is a virtue in front-loading tightening,” he said. “Getting there sooner will bolster the public’s confidence that we can get inflation down” so that high prices do not become entrenched in the economy.

A full point rate hike certainly would be the biggest since 1990, and likely the most aggressive since a decade earlier when then-Fed chief Paul Volcker strangled the economy to clamp down on runaway inflation.

Waller said the Fed erred last year in “betting the farm” on the expectation that price spikes would be transitory, thinking that supply chain snarls caused by the pandemic would recede.

Policymakers should have acted sooner to begin removing stimulus, by slowing the massive bond purchases conducted during the Covid-19 downturn to support the financial system, he said.

The driving cause of inflation — whether it is supply disruptions or a flood of cash into households — does not matter to the central bank, which is simply focused on getting the rate back near two percent, Waller said.

He downplayed the recent upsurge in recession fears, saying a downturn is unlikely given the very tight labor markets.

“I believe it can be avoided,” he said, noting that the economy can cool and reduce the surplus of job vacancies without a big uptick in unemployment, which he said is close to the lowest in seven decades. “I just don’t see it,” he said of the recession chances, noting that GDP data, which was negative in the first quarter and trending lower in the second is likely to be revised upwards.

“The labor market would have to really deteriorate” for there to be a recession, he said.