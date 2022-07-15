AGL 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
ANL 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.93%)
AVN 79.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-2.08%)
BOP 5.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 5.48 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
EFERT 90.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.12%)
EPCL 77.02 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (1.34%)
FCCL 14.12 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.88%)
FFL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
FLYNG 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.39%)
GGGL 11.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
GGL 17.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.76%)
GTECH 8.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
HUMNL 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
KEL 3.09 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (5.1%)
LOTCHEM 25.15 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.25%)
MLCF 27.95 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.64%)
OGDC 83.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.06%)
PAEL 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.56%)
PIBTL 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.66%)
PRL 17.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.67%)
SILK 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
TELE 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3%)
TPL 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.28%)
TPLP 20.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.25%)
TREET 29.74 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.81%)
TRG 81.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.26%)
UNITY 20.45 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.29%)
WAVES 12.93 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.86%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.68%)
BR100 4,220 Increased By 41.2 (0.99%)
BR30 15,538 Increased By 69.9 (0.45%)
KSE100 42,349 Increased By 486.1 (1.16%)
KSE30 16,165 Increased By 201.3 (1.26%)
Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report 15 Jul, 2022

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

====================================================================================================
                                                           Dividend        BC-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure          Bonus/            Date              EOGM
                                   From          To         Right          Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
(BAFLTFC7) Bank Alfalah Ltd       5-Jul-22    15-Jul-22
Gulshan Spinning Mills Ltd #      11-Jul-22   18-Jul-22                                    18-Jul-22
Paramount Spinning Mills Ltd #    11-Jul-22   18-Jul-22                                    18-Jul-22
(CNERGYSC) Cnergyico
PK Ltd                            12-Jul-22   18-Jul-22
Nestle Pakistan Ltd #             8-Jul-22    19-Jul-22                                    19-Jul-22
Hashimi Can Company Ltd #         15-Jul-22   22-Jul-22                                    22-Jul-22
Dolmen City REIT                  21-Jul-22   23-Jul-22    4.1% (F)        19-Jul-22
Cnergyico PK Ltd #                18-Jul-22   25-Jul-22                                    25-Jul-22
Hinopak Motors Ltd                20-Jul-22   28-Jul-22    NIL                             28-Jul-22
AGP Ltd #                         21-Jul-22   28-Jul-22                                    28-Jul-22
Sitara Chemical Industries Ltd #  22-Jul-22   28-Jul-22                                    28-Jul-22
K-Electric Ltd #                  23-Jul-22   29-Jul-22                                    29-Jul-22
Exide Pakistan Ltd                23-Jul-22   29-Jul-22    NIL                             29-Jul-22
Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Ltd    26-Jul-22   29-Jul-22    50% (F)         22-Jul-22       29-Jul-22
Tandlianwala Sugar Mills Ltd      29-Jul-22   5-Aug-22     NIL                              5-Aug-22
====================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

