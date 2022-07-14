AGL 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
ANL 10.93 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.67%)
AVN 80.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.59%)
BOP 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
CNERGY 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
EFERT 89.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.45%)
EPCL 76.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.92%)
FCCL 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.01%)
FFL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
FLYNG 7.24 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.98%)
GGGL 11.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 17.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
GTECH 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.38%)
HUMNL 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
KEL 3.07 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (4.42%)
LOTCHEM 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.45%)
MLCF 27.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 84.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.41%)
PAEL 16.14 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.56%)
PIBTL 6.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
PRL 17.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.72%)
SILK 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.56%)
TELE 11.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.06%)
TPL 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.39%)
TPLP 20.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.29%)
TREET 29.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
TRG 81.64 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.48%)
UNITY 20.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.54%)
WAVES 12.90 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.62%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.68%)
BR100 4,211 Increased By 31.9 (0.76%)
BR30 15,519 Increased By 51.5 (0.33%)
KSE100 42,262 Increased By 398.9 (0.95%)
KSE30 16,146 Increased By 182.6 (1.14%)
FTSE 100 slips after US inflation scare; Playtech tumbles

Reuters 14 Jul, 2022

UK shares inched lower on Thursday as investors worried about the prospect of a more aggressive monetary policy by central banks to curb inflation, while Playtech slumped after TTB Partners dropped plans to bid for the gambling software maker.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 slid 0.2% by 0713 GMT, while the domestically oriented FTSE 120 index declined 0.1%.

Wall Street ended lower on Wednesday after hotter-than-expected US inflation data fuelled fears that the Federal Reserve could raise key interest rates by as much as 100 basis points later this month.

FTSE 100 falls as UK’s surprise growth fails to ease recession fears

Among single stocks, Britain’s largest homebuilder Barratt Developments Plc fell 3.8% to the bottom of FTSE 100 even as it forecast annual profit slightly ahead of market expectations.

The wider housing sector slipped 1.3%.

A survey showed British house prices rose at their slowest pace in more than a year in June as buyer demand softened although the overall breadth of price increases remained well above pre-pandemic levels.

Playtech tumbled 12.4% after Hong Kong-based investment and advisory firm TTB Partners walked away from making a takeover offer for the company, citing challenging market conditions.

