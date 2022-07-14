Brecorder Logo
PC chairman Ahmed quits

Recorder Report 14 Jul, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Saleem Ahmad has tendered his resignation as chairman Privatisation Commission. Ahmad was appointed chairman Privatisation Commission on January 18, 2022. He had an extensive experience in financial sector both in Pakistan and abroad.

In his short tenure of service as Chairman PC, Ahmad worked hard to expedite the revival process of the PSMC, recapitalization of National Power Parks Management Company Limited (NPPMCL), and the sale of House Building Finance Corporation Company Limited (HBFCL) among others. He resigned on account of his personal reasons.

