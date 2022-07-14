Brecorder Logo
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
Recorder Report 14 Jul, 2022

KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

=========================================================
NAME OF COMPANY                         DATE         TIME
=========================================================
Saudi Pak Leasing Company Ltd         14-Jul-22     12:00
Fauji Cement Company Ltd              14-Jul-22     11:00
The Searle Company Limited            14-Jul-22     11:30
Oilboy Energy Limited                 14-Jul-22     11:00
Mari Petroleum Company Ltd            15-Jul-22     09:30
Worldcall Telecom Limited             16-Jul-22     15:00
Shabbir Tiles & Ceramics Ltd          18-Jul-22     16:00
Pakistan Telecommunication
Company Ltd                           18-Jul-22     14:00
Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim Ltd        25-Jul-22     10:30
Unilever Pakistan Foods Ltd           26-Aug-22     14:30
=========================================================

