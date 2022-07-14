Markets
BOARD MEETINGS
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
14 Jul, 2022
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
=========================================================
NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME
=========================================================
Saudi Pak Leasing Company Ltd 14-Jul-22 12:00
Fauji Cement Company Ltd 14-Jul-22 11:00
The Searle Company Limited 14-Jul-22 11:30
Oilboy Energy Limited 14-Jul-22 11:00
Mari Petroleum Company Ltd 15-Jul-22 09:30
Worldcall Telecom Limited 16-Jul-22 15:00
Shabbir Tiles & Ceramics Ltd 18-Jul-22 16:00
Pakistan Telecommunication
Company Ltd 18-Jul-22 14:00
Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim Ltd 25-Jul-22 10:30
Unilever Pakistan Foods Ltd 26-Aug-22 14:30
=========================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments