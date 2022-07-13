84,000 people visit zoological gardens on Eid

LAHORE: On the first two days of Eid-ul-Azha 84,000 people visited various zoological gardens being run by the Wildlife & Parks Department Punjab generating revenue of Rs 3.3 million from the gate money.

According to a spokesman of the department, despite the scorching heat and confinement a large number of adult males, children, students, and children visited different zoo and wildlife parks during the first two days of Eid.

Breakup shows that the Lahore Zoological Gardens was visited by 4,684 adults and 1,551 kids generating Rs 327,570 from gate money and Rs 42,350 as parking fee. While on second day, the same venue was visited by 17,837 adults and 7,527 children generating Rs 1,296,030 from gate money and Rs 129,090 from the parking fee.

While Lahore Safari Zoo was visited by 1,698 adults, 427 children and 159 students on first day of Eid generating Rs 126,020 from gate money. Similarly 5,723 adults, 1,537 children and 62 students visitors came to the safari zoo generating an income of Rs 403,530 from gate money for the department.

