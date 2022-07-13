Governor meets PM: PML-N govt in Punjab to be strengthened in two weeks: Shehbaz

LAHORE: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said the PML-N government in Punjab would be further strengthened in two weeks time.

“Punjab was already the stronghold of PML-N and its position is still strong,” Shahbaz said this in his meeting with Punjab Governor Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman who called on him, here Sunday.

During the meeting, they exchanged Eid greetings and discussed various matters of mutual interest including situation in the province.

Sources claimed that the PM told the Governor that the petrol price will soon be decreased and the issues facing the people will be resolved. “Patients in government hospitals in Punjab have started getting free medicines for cancer, which was not available during the PTI era,” sources said while quoting the PM as having said, adding: “Despite legal and constitutional crisis in Punjab for the last few months, the PML-N government has worked hard to handle the issues faced by the province.”

The sources added that Shahbaz said that the manner in which the PTI government ruined the country was unprecedented, adding that the country could have gone bankrupt if we had not taken big action and stood for the people.

The Governor apprised the PM about steps being taken by him for streamlining the affairs of universities in the province.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022