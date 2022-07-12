US oil to fall into $98.33-$99.72 range

SINGAPORE: US oil is expected to fall into a range of $98.33-$99.72 per barrel, following its failure to break a resistance at $105.59.

The failure, along with the drop from the July 8 high of $105.24, suggests the completion of a bounce from the July 6 low of $95.10.

Even though a short trendline points at a target of $106.71, it is really doubtful that this target could be fulfilled, unless oil could break an immediate resistance at $104.20.

On the daily chart, oil is riding on a wave (C), which is expected to extend to $86.11.

US oil may retest resistance at $104.20

Only 76.4% of this target has been achieved.

With oil having failed to break $104.90, it is poised to fall towards the support at $94.98.

A break above $104.90 could raise some doubt on the current bearish outlook.