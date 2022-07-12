Markets
Hong Kong stocks start with fresh losses
Updated 12 Jul, 2022
HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks opened on a downbeat note Tuesday morning, extending a recent selloff on worries of a possible recession in leading economies and as traders keep tabs on a new Covid flare-up in China.
The Hang Seng Index fell 1.04 percent, or 219.13 points, to 20,905.07.
The Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.19 percent, or 6.36 points, to 3,307.22, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange was flat, inching up 0.08 points to 2,187.42.
