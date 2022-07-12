Hong Kong stocks start with fresh losses

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks opened on a downbeat note Tuesday morning, extending a recent selloff on worries of a possible recession in leading economies and as traders keep tabs on a new Covid flare-up in China.

The Hang Seng Index fell 1.04 percent, or 219.13 points, to 20,905.07.

The Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.19 percent, or 6.36 points, to 3,307.22, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange was flat, inching up 0.08 points to 2,187.42.