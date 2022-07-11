DC Islamabad calls emergency meeting to discuss rains, urban flooding

Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon presided over an emergency meeting on Monday to discuss the strategy for dealing with potential rains and urban flooding situation in the federal capital, APP reported.

The meeting was attended by the deputy registrar cooperative housing society, assistant commissioners, magistrates, and representatives of Islamabad Metropolitan Corporation (MCI), Islamabad Electric Supply Company (ISCO), National Emergency and Disaster Management, and Health Department representatives, said a press release.

In the meeting, decisions were made regarding coping with the emergency situation caused due to rain.

Memon directed to make special arrangements to deal with possible floods in rural and urban areas. He also asked the officers to close basements of under-construction buildings and houses, respectively during rains.

The holidays of the concerned staff were already canceled and they had been instructed to perform duties in emergency declared areas as soon as the rain begins.

He said that rescue workers were put on high alert and the IESCO staff were asked to cut-off power immediately in any case of emergencies.

Earlier, Karachi witnessed urban flooding on Monday morning as citizens in different areas of the city woke up to see water submerged in their homes.

Monsoon rains continued to wreak havoc in the city as water accumulated in low lying areas and roads while power supply to different areas was suspended as well.

Several areas of the city are experiencing non-stop rains for the past 8-10 hours. Some places including DHA, Kemari and Clifton recorded over 100mm of rain during this time.

Downpour is still underway in different areas of Karachi including Saddar, Bahadurabad, Tariq Road, Liaqatabad, Guru Mandir, Super Highway, Gulshan-e-Maymar, Airport, Malir, Gulshan and Gulistan-e-Jauhar.

Light to heavy rains inundated low-lying areas of the city and water accumulated on roads, suspending the flow of traffic.

Urban flooding is being witnessed on the back of poor sewage and waste management system coupled with lack of preparations.

Chief Meteorologist Dr Sardar Sarfraz said that the ongoing system of rains would continue for 2-3 more days, while the second monsoon system will enter the coastal city from the 14th of this month.