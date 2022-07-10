Wheat transportation to Afghanistan: India launches anti-Pakistan propaganda on social media

ISLAMABAD: India under Hindutva government led by Narendra Modi can go to any extent to malign Pakistan, and for this, the regime has hired a section of Indian electronic and print media, as well as, a gang of social media activists.

Sources privy to the development informed Kashmir Media Service that right from frequent staged terrorist incidents in the past to the killing of a tailor in Udaipur, Rajasthan, and the transportation of so-called wheat in the name of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, India spares no opportunity to harm and defame Pakistan.

Wheat for Afghanistan: India seeks no extension of facility

When it comes to transportation of ‘wheat’ containers, the sources said that Pakistan knew that whenever India was given a concession it exploited the opportunity against Pakistan. However, in order to avoid any distrust, Islamabad initially gave India one-month time period to accomplish the task of sending wheat to Afghanistan via Wagah border.