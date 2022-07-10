No load-shedding during three Eid holidays: Dastgir

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Power Division Khurram Dastgir on Saturday shared good news with the people claiming there would be no load-shedding during the three Eid holidays across the country.

Talking to a private news channel, Dastgir said staff of electricity distribution companies will remain in the field to fix any possible fault.

The federal minister said sacrificial animal meat will not be rotting because electricity will be available throughout the Eid holidays. He also appealed to the citizens to distribute surplus meat among the poor.